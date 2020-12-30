CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CBTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.32, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CBTX was $26.32, representing a -17.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.73 and a 110.52% increase over the 52 week low of $12.50.

CBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports CBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.68%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

