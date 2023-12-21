CBT Wheat Stronger to Hard Red Wheat Weakness

The current SRW futures are trading 3 ½ to 5 ¼ cents in the black through Thursday’s midday. Current HRW futures are fractionally to 2 ¼ cents weaker, save for the 1 ¼ cent gain in the March contract. HRS futures are trading fractionally 2 ½ cents in the red.

Export Sales data showed 322,702 MT of wheat was sold during the week that ended 12/14. That was a drop off from the Chinese business the week prior, and was down 3.5% from the same week last year. Estimates were to see between 200k MT and 600k MT. Total wheat commitments sit at 14.53 MMT (546 mbu), which is 2.9% ahead of last year’s pace and 75% of the WASDE forecast. By class, HRW commitments sit at 64% of their forecasted export total, SRW @ 89%, HRS @ 77%, white @ 71%, and the 13.3 mbu of durum commitments are 53% of the 25 mbu forecast.

Pakistan issued an international tender for 110k MT. Thailand is tendering for 193k MT of feed wheat.

Strategie Grains estimated 24/25 wheat production at 124.8 MMT. Argus Media projects French 2024 soft wheat acreage will drop 11% (530,00 HA) to 4.24 million HA (10.47 million ac) due to poor fall planting weather. That would be their smallest acreage since 2000.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.14 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.25 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $6.26 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $7.16 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.