CBT Signs Agreement to Supply EV Battery Materials to PowerCo

Cabot Corporation CBT has signed a multi-year supply pact with PowerCo SE, a leading European original equipment manufacturer in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, marking a significant step in Cabot’s strategic expansion within the battery materials market.

Cabot has agreed to supply advanced conductive carbons and conductive dispersions for EV battery electrodes to PowerCo. CBT’s high-performance materials are designed to enhance the conductivity and overall efficiency of batteries, enabling higher energy density, faster charging, and longer battery life, making it an advanced choice for next-gen EVs.

The partnership positions Cabot as a leading supplier of conductive materials to Europe’s EV battery market through the delivery of innovative solutions that meet the evolving demands of the electric vehicle market. This agreement reflects the strength of CBT’s technology and its ability to scale production to meet growing global demand.

Cabot’s conductive formulations, to be supplied under the deal, are part of its broader portfolio of conductive additives and dispersions that optimize battery performance across electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronics. The agreement is expected to contribute meaningfully to Cabot’s long-term growth in battery materials while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the global EV value chain. It also underscores the company’s commitment to transition towards clean energy.

CBT's shares have declined 20.1% over the past year compared with the industry's 19.9% dip.



