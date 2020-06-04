CBT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.98, changing hands as high as $40.29 per share. Cabot Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $20 per share, with $50.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.26.

