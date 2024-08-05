CBT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.30, changing hands as low as $83.53 per share. Cabot Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $64.512 per share, with $103.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.97.

