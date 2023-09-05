CBT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.95, changing hands as low as $71.83 per share. Cabot Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $60.50 per share, with $83.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.