CBSH's Visa Exchange Gain to Fund Portfolio Repositioning, Boost NII

Commerce Bancshares CBSH is taking steps to improve the strength and flexibility of its balance sheet. The move will drive net interest income (NII) expansion and lower rate sensitivity in the quarters ahead.



The company announced that Visa Inc. V accepted Commerce Bancshares’ tender of 411,723 shares of Visa Class B-2 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-3 common stock and Visa Class C common stock. The tender was earlier disclosed in a Form 8-K filed on April 27, 2026.



Following the completion of the exchange offer, Commerce Bancshares marked its Visa Class C common stock to fair value and recorded a $99 million gain. The gain was based on the conversion privilege of the Visa Class C common stock and the Visa Class A common stock’s closing price of $318.79 on May 8, 2026. The company expects to continue marking its Visa Class C shares to fair value regularly, using Visa Class A shares as evidence of orderly market transactions for similar securities issued by Visa.



Commerce Bancshares is using this gain as an opportunity to reposition part of its available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. The company approved a plan to sell securities with an amortized cost of roughly $911 million. These securities currently yield about 2.5%, and the sale is expected to generate a pre-tax loss of approximately $95 million.



CBSH intends to reinvest most of the proceeds into investment securities yielding around 4%. This will provide a meaningful pickup in portfolio yield and support NII growth over time. Management expects the combined effect of the Visa-related gain and the securities repositioning to be almost neutral to the company’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio. This indicates that the company can enhance future profitability while preserving a solid capital profile.

Our Take on CBSH’s Securities Repositioning

The balance sheet repositioning is likely to support Commerce Bancshares’ prospects by boosting future NII, reducing interest-rate sensitivity and strengthening financial flexibility. The move reflects management’s proactive efforts to improve earnings quality while preserving capital discipline.



In the first quarter of 2026, CBSH’s NII jumped 11.4% year over year to $299.8 million on the back of the FineMark acquisition (completed in January) and balance sheet strength. With the balance sheet repositioning action, NII and net interest margin will likely expand further with additional support from the improving lending scenario and stabilizing funding costs.



In 2024, CBSH took similar steps following the acceptance of a share exchange deal with Visa. At that time, JPMorgan JPM also announced recognizing accounting gains of almost $8 billion in the second quarter of 2024 as part of a share exchange deal with Visa. JPMorgan tendered its 37.2 million shares of Visa Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock.



Shares of Commerce Bancshares have lost 4.5% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 2%.





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At present, CBSH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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