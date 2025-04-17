CBSH Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Provisions Surge, Stock Up

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. CBSH gained 2.2% in response to better-than-expected quarterly performance. Its first-quarter 2025 earnings of 98 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line also jumped 19.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. An increase in loans and deposit balances was also a tailwind. However, a substantial jump in provisions and higher adjusted expenses were the headwinds.



Net income attributable to common shareholders was $131.6 million, up 16.8% year over year.

CBSH’s Revenues Increase, Adjusted Expenses Rise

Total revenues in the quarter were $428.1 million, up 7.6% year over year. The top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.9 million.



NII was $269.1 million, rising 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for NII was $261.5 million.



Net yield on interest-earning assets expanded 23 basis points (bps) to 3.56%. Our estimate for the metric was 3.57%.



Non-interest income was $158.9 million, up 7%. The rise was driven by the increase in all the components except bank card transaction fees. Our estimate for non-interest income was $150.2 million.



Non-interest expenses decreased 3% to $238.4 million. The absence of the litigation settlement expense and an FDIC special assessment accrual adjustment were the primary reasons for the decline. Excluding one-time costs incurred last year's quarter, adjusted expenses rose 3%. We had projected expenses of $249.1 million.



Net investment securities loss was $7.6 million compared with $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



The efficiency ratio declined to 55.61% from 61.67% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

CBSH’s Loans & Deposits Rise

As of March 31, 2025, net loans were $17.21 billion, up almost 1% from the prior quarter. Total deposits were $25.84 billion, which rose 2.2%. Our estimates for net loans and total deposits were $17.32 billion and $25.51 billion, respectively.

Commerce Bancshares’ Asset Quality Worsens

Provision for credit losses was $14.5 million, which soared substantially from the prior-year quarter’s $4.8 million. Our estimate for the metric was $10.2 billion.



The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.96%, increasing 3 bps year over year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.25%, up from 0.21%.



Further, non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.13%, up 10 bps from the prior-year quarter.

CBSH’s Capital & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of March 31, 2025, the Tier I leverage ratio was 12.29%, up from 11.75% in the year-ago quarter. Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 10.33% from the prior-year quarter’s 9.24%.



At the end of the first quarter, the return on total average assets was 1.69%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.48%. Return on average equity was 15.82% compared with 15.39% in the prior-year quarter.

CBSH’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.85 million shares at an average price of $64.56.

Our Take on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares’ revenues are expected to be driven by decent loan demand and its balance sheet repositioning strategy. Its efforts to bolster fee income are encouraging. However, rising expenses and deteriorating asset quality remain near-term headwinds.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Currently, Commerce Bancshares carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of CBSH’s Peer Banks

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Also, the bottom line increased significantly year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Results were primarily aided by a rise in NII and non-interest income. Lower non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses also supported WAFD’s performance. However, the decline in loan balance acted as a spoilsport.



Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.38 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago figure of $1.28.



Results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and NII. Lower provisions were another positive for HWC. However, higher adjusted expenses alongside lower loans and deposits balances were headwinds.

