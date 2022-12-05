CBSH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.64, changing hands as low as $68.66 per share. Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $62.80 per share, with $75.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.