CBS News president Khemlani steps down - New York Times

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The president of CBS News, Neeraj Khemlani, stepped down on Sunday after two years on the job, the New York Times reported.

Khemlani will stay at CBS in a different role, the Times reported, citing an email he sent to staff members.

The paper said CBS had not yet named a replacement for Khemlani, who shared duties with Wendy McMahon.

Lask week, CBS announced that its 24/7 streaming news service CBSN, will soon be available on CBS All Access, the network's digital subscription video on-demand and streaming service.

That move came after CBS News announced a partnership with BBC News to share content and resources across the globe.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Diane Craft)

