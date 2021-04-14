CBS News executive Kimberly Godwin to lead ABC News

By Helen Coster

April 14 (Reuters) - CBS News executive Kimberly Godwin has been named as president of Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC News, the media company said on Wednesday.

Godwin will join ABC News in early May, replacing James Goldston.

The move comes amid several big leadership changes in television news. In February AT&TInc's <T.N> CNN said its president, Jeff Zucker, would leave the cable news network at the end of 2021. Rashida Jones recently became president of Comcast Corp-owned CMCSA.O MSNBC. And CBS is expected to announce shortly a successor for President Susan Zirinsky, who is leaving to take on a producing role at parent company ViacomCBSVIAC.O.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

