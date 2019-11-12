US Markets

CBS misses revenue estimates as AT&T dispute hurts ad sales

Contributors
Ambhini Aishwarya Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

CBS Corp fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as a 19-day carriage dispute with AT&T Inc pressured advertising sales during the period.

Adds estimates, background on Viacom merger, updates share movement

Nov 12 (Reuters) - CBS Corp CBS.N fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as a 19-day carriage dispute with AT&T Inc T.N pressured advertising sales during the period.

Shares of CBS and sister company Viacom Inc VIAB.O were down more than 3% in morning trading.

CBS stations went dark for more than 6.5 million DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse customers in at least 14 U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, before CBS and AT&T signed a new content carriage agreement on Aug. 8.

Sales from advertising, which was also hurt by the timing of the broadcast of certain sporting events, fell 6.8% to $1.18 billion in the quarter from a year earlier. The year-ago period was boosted by the 2018 U.S. midterm elections related ads.

The distributor of renowned shows such as "The Twilight Zone" and "NCIS" reported an 11.5% increase in its affiliate revenue, or the fees collected from cable, satellite and online distributors, to $1.12 billion.

CBS is in the process of re-uniting with Viacom to create a larger multi-platform content company and re-make media mogul Sumner Redstone's U.S. entertainment empire at a time of intensifying streaming wars. The merger would bring in an expansive slate of over 3,600 movies and 140,000 television episodes for ViacomCBS Inc.

Net earnings fell to $319 million, or 85 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $488 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings came in at 95 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 92 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CBS posted a 1% rise in revenue to $3.30 billion, but missed analysts' average estimate of $3.36 billion.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular