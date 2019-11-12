Markets
CBS Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) released earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $319 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CBS Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $3.30 billion from $3.26 billion last year.

CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $356 Mln. vs. $469 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $3.30 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.

