CB's Capital Deployment Reflects Financial Discipline and Resilience

Chubb Limited CB follows a disciplined and balanced capital deployment strategy that prioritizes profitable business growth while consistently returning excess capital to shareholders. Its strong underwriting performance, substantial operating cash flow and recurring investment income enable the company to maintain financial strength and deploy capital efficiently.



Chubb has a long track record of increasing its dividend. In 2026, the board approved a 5.2% increase in the quarterly dividend to $1.02 per share, marking the 33rd consecutive year of dividend increases. Share buybacks are a key component of Chubb's capital allocation strategy. Effective July 1, 2026, the board authorized a new $7.5 billion share repurchase program, providing management with significant flexibility to return excess capital when valuations are attractive.



Several factors that provide Chubb with the financial flexibility to deploy capital effectively are strong underwriting profitability and disciplined risk selection; robust operating cash flow generated from recurring insurance premiums; significant investment income; and excellent capital adequacy and balance sheet strength.



Chubb invests heavily in expanding its global insurance franchise through product innovation, geographic expansion, technology, AI-driven underwriting, digital claims capabilities and distribution partnerships to support long-term profitable growth.



Chubb prioritizes preserving its superior capitalization and liquidity, enabling it to support underwriting growth and maintain high financial strength ratings across market cycles.



Chubb's combination of steady dividend growth, substantial share repurchases, disciplined reinvestment and selective acquisitions reflects a prudent capital allocation philosophy. Backed by industry-leading underwriting performance, strong cash generation, and a fortress balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

What About Its Peers?

First American Financial Corporation FAF follows a balanced capital-return strategy that combines a steadily growing dividend with opportunistic share repurchases. FAF generally uses a combination of regular dividend increases and selective share repurchases to distribute excess capital. FAF has increased its dividend for more than 15 consecutive years, reflecting management's commitment to returning capital through various housing market environments.



American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has one of the most shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies in the U.S. insurance sector. AFG regularly generates capital that is needed to support underwriting operations. Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of regular and special cash dividends and through opportunistic share repurchases is an important and effective component of American Financial’s capital management strategy. The combination of growing regular dividends, frequent special dividends, opportunistic buybacks and strong underwriting profitability has enabled the company to deliver substantial cash returns to investors over time.

CB’s Price Performance

Shares of CB have gained 26.6% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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CB’s Overvaluation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 1.72, higher than the industry average of 1.49. It carries a Value Score of B.



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Estimate Movement for CB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB’s second-quarter 2026 has moved up 0.1%, and the third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 0.1% in the past 30 days. The same for the full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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The consensus estimate for CB’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



CB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.