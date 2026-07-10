Is CBRS Stock a Buy or a Wait as Growth Meets Execution Risk?

Cerebras Systems. CBRS has quickly become a closely watched AI infrastructure stock after rapid revenue growth and high-profile customer wins.



The question is not whether demand for fast inference is real. It is whether Cerebras can turn that demand into durable growth, acceptable margins and reliable capacity delivery while scaling as a new public company.

CBRS Revenue Growth Looks Hard to Ignore

Cerebras delivered core revenues of $191.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 92% year over year. Core hardware revenues rose 60% to $111.6 million, while core cloud and services revenues climbed 167% to $79.8 million.



That mix matters because the company is shifting beyond one-time system sales toward a cloud and services model. Cerebras management expects 2026 core revenues of $855 million to $865 million, representing 69% growth at the midpoint.

Cerebras Has Liquidity to Fund Expansion

The balance sheet gives the growth case support. As of March 31, 2026, Cerebras held $1.72 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $1.03 billion in restricted cash and $515.6 million in investments, for more than $3.2 billion in total liquidity.



Funding tied to the OpenAI arrangement also helps. Cerebras received about $1 billion through a working capital loan to support infrastructure build-out, and its May 2026 initial public offering added approximately $6.2 billion in net proceeds.

Why CBRS Still Looks Like a Prove-It Story

The risk is that much of the story rests on a small number of large counterparties. In the first quarter, two customers accounted for 63% and 11% of total revenues, and the company’s future revenue base is expected to depend heavily on OpenAI, AWS, G42 and MBZUAI.



Revenue growth alone does not settle the debate. Cerebras reported a first-quarter GAAP gross margin of 45%, while core gross margin was 46.5%, but management guided to second-quarter core gross margin of 36% to 38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss is currently pegged at 89 cents per share, which has improved from a loss estimate of $1.14 per share over the past 30 days.



Cerebras Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerebras Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerebras Systems Inc. Quote

The company is still spending heavily to support growth. First-quarter operating expenses totaled $101.2 million, including $75.5 million for research and development, and management expects full-year core operating margin to remain negative.



Cloud expansion adds another layer. Cerebras is investing in data centers, manufacturing capacity and infrastructure while also recognizing pass-through data center costs under the OpenAI arrangement. Profitability depends on utilization, pricing and disciplined execution as capacity ramps.

CBRS Facing Stiff Competition

Cerebras is facing stiff competition in the AI infrastructure market from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and CoreWeave CRWV.



NVIDIA is dominating the AI GPU market through its Blackwell, Hopper, DGX/NVL systems that are used for AI training and inference. AMD’s MI300 and MI350 accelerator families are competing with CBRS in hyperscale AI infrastructure and enterprise AI clusters.



CoreWeave is pursuing one of the industry's largest AI infrastructure expansions. In partnership with NVIDIA, the company plans to build more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI factory capacity by 2030 while adopting multiple generations of NVIDIA AI platforms. CRWV expanded its European footprint through new AI cloud deployments in Stockholm, Sweden, powered by renewable energy, and signed a $21 billion long-term AI infrastructure agreement with Meta.



In the past month, CBRS shares have dropped 12.4%, underperforming CoreWeave’s decline of 6.3%, NVIDIA’s fall of 1% and AMD’s appreciation of 11.9%.

CBRS Stock Price Performance

Conclusion

The bottom line is that CBRS offers exposure to fast-growing AI inference infrastructure, but it is not a clean buy-and-ignore story. The top-line trajectory is strong, liquidity is ample and customer interest is high, yet concentration, capacity delivery and margin pressure keep the risk profile elevated.



CBRS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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