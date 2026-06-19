CBRS Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Cerebras Systems CBRS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on June 23.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $56.65 million.



Cerebras Systems develops ultra-fast AI computing hardware and cloud services that help train and run large artificial intelligence models more efficiently than traditional systems. The company reported revenues of $510 million in 2025. CBRS started trading on May 14, 2026.

Cerebras Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Cerebras Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | Cerebras Systems Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to CBRS’s first-ever earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Cerebras Systems’ first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing demand for AI Infrastructure. The accelerating demand for fast AI inference and the unique performance advantages of its wafer-scale technology have been a key catalyst.



The company’s expansion of its cloud and services business, particularly through new and deepening relationships with hyperscalers, is expected to have benefited the company’s topline in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s collaboration with Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), remains noteworthy.



In March 2026, CBRS collaborated with AWS to deliver ultra-fast AI inference solutions for generative AI and large language model workloads. The offering combines AWS Trainium-powered servers, Cerebras CS-3 systems and Elastic Fabric Adapter networking using an inference disaggregation approach.



Trainium handles prompt processing (prefill), while CS-3 accelerates output generation (decode), optimizing performance for each stage. Built on the AWS Nitro System, the solution aims to provide secure, high-performance AI infrastructure. AWS also plans to offer leading open-source LLMs and Amazon Nova models on Cerebras hardware later in 2026.



However, intense competition in the AI computing market, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical risks are expected to have affected the company’s performance.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Cerebras Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



DAVE DAVE has an Earnings ESP of +0.55% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has increased 4.32% to $3.62 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for DAVE’s EPS for the second quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 15.29%.



Innventure INV has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Innventure’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for Innventure’s EPS for the second quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 83.75%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.