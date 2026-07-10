CBRS' European Expansion Strengthens AI Growth Story: What's Ahead?

Cerebras Systems CBRS is accelerating its European expansion to capitalize on surging demand for AI inference infrastructure across enterprises, governments and research institutions. The company announced plans to bring its first European AI data center online by the end of 2026 while expanding total regional AI compute capacity to 200 MW by the end of 2027, with deployments planned across France and the Nordic region. A portion of this capacity is expected to support OpenAI workloads under their existing partnership agreement.



The expansion is expected to bring Cerebras’ high-speed inference infrastructure closer to European customers, reducing latency for increasingly complex AI applications while addressing growing demand for sovereign AI infrastructure. CBRS’ management believes European enterprises, governments and research organizations are increasingly seeking locally hosted AI compute as an alternative to capacity concentrated in the United States and Asia.

European Build-Out Supports CBRS’ Long-Term Prospects

The European expansion reinforces Cerebras’ broader strategy of rapidly scaling its global AI cloud infrastructure. On the first-quarter 2026earnings call management highlighted that CBRS is aggressively adding data center capacity across the United States, Canada and Europe, including France and the Nordics, while pursuing additional opportunities in Israel, the UAE, Australia, Singapore, India and Indonesia to meet accelerating customer demand. Cerebras emphasized that expanding global infrastructure is essential to supporting the next phase of AI adoption.



The strategy complements Cerebras’ rapidly growing cloud business. In the first quarter of 2026, cloud and services revenues increased 167% year over year to $79.8 million (core basis), supported by the OpenAI deployment and higher utilization of the Cerebras Cloud platform. The company expects cloud revenue growth to accelerate further throughout 2026 as additional AI infrastructure comes online.



The expansion also strengthens Cerebras’ ability to execute on its long-term commitments. The company has a multi-year agreement to provide 750MW of AI inference capacity to OpenAI, with an option for OpenAI to purchase an additional 1.25 gigawatts, bringing potential deployment to 2 gigawatts by 2030. As of March 31, 2026, the company reported $25 billion of remaining performance obligations, largely driven by the OpenAI agreement.

Cerebras Faces Tough Competition

Cerebras is facing stiff competition from the likes of CoreWeave CRWV and NVIDIA NVDA in the AI infrastructure domain.



CoreWeave is pursuing one of the industry's largest AI infrastructure expansions. In partnership with NVIDIA, the company plans to build more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of AI factory capacity by 2030 while adopting multiple generations of NVIDIA AI platforms. It also recently expanded its European footprint through new AI cloud deployments in Stockholm, Sweden, powered by renewable energy, and signed a $21 billion long-term AI infrastructure agreement with Meta.



Meanwhile, NVIDIA is enabling partners to rapidly deploy AI factories. Through expanded collaborations with CoreWeave and other cloud providers, the company is supporting multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure deployments built around its latest GPU, CPU and networking platforms, reinforcing its leadership in hyperscale AI infrastructure. NVIDIA-backed Nscale announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft and Start Campus with 66,000+ NVIDIA Rubin GPUs, starting in late 2027. Nscale will be among the first providers globally to deploy the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform to its customers in 2027.

CBRS’ Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cerebras shares have dropped 12.4% in a month, underperforming the broader Zacks Business Services sector’s return of 3.7%.

CBRS Stock’s Price Performance



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Cerebras stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 24.15X, close to its median of 27.38X. CBRS has a Value Score of D.

CBRS’ Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss is pegged at 89 cents per share, narrower than the loss of $1.13 per share over the past 30 days.



Cerebras Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

Cerebras Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerebras Systems Inc. Quote

Cerebras currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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