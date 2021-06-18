CBRL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.91, changing hands as low as $143.75 per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBRL's low point in its 52 week range is $96.16 per share, with $178.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.62.

