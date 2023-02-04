CBRE Upgrades Boyd Gaming (BYD)

On February 3, 2023, CBRE upgraded their outlook for Boyd Gaming from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.46% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $69.44. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from its latest reported closing price of $66.48.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Gaming is $3,490MM, a decrease of 0.63%. The projected annual EPS is $5.48, an increase of 5.47%.

Boyd Gaming Declares $0.15 Dividend

Boyd Gaming said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $66.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=147).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 5,000,000 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750,000 shares, representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,296,812 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405,453 shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,563,366 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356,471 shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 9.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,374,080 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300,268 shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,247,963 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266,120 shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Gaming. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BYD is 0.2911%, an increase of 6.3472%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 88,231K shares.

Boyd Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

