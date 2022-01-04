US Markets
AMZN

CBRE unit to buy warehouses in U.S., Europe in $4.9 bln deal

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

CBRE Investment Management said on Tuesday it would purchase several logistic assets from Hillwood Investment Properties in a deal valued at $4.9 billion, making it the latest company to capitalize on demand for warehouses.

Adds details from press statement, background

Jan 4 (Reuters) - CBRE Investment Management said on Tuesday it would purchase several logistic assets from Hillwood Investment Properties in a deal valued at $4.9 billion, making it the latest company to capitalize on demand for warehouses.

Storage space requirement, especially from e-commerce firms including Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, has seen a jump as the pandemic has prompted consumers to switch to online shopping.

The deal includes 33 assets in the United States and 24 assets across Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom and will close in stages, CBRE Investment Management, a unit of CBRE Inc CBRE.N, said.

The transaction will add 28.4 million square feet to the company's logistic property portfolio, it said.

Dallas-based Hillwood Investment Properties is an industrial real estate firm founded by former U.S. Air Force pilot Ross Perot Jr.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN CBRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular