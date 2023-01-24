CBRE Retains Top Spot in U.S. Investment Sales Activity in 2022

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE once again secured the top spot in commercial real estate investment sales in the United States in 2022, according to MSCI Real Assets Rankings. This marks the 17th consecutive year of the company securing the top position.



Per MSCI Real Assets, CBRE had a 15.6% market share across all property types in the United States in 2022. This is a massive 640-basis point lead over the closest competitor.



Along with being number one overall, this commercial real estate services and investment firm held the top spot in Real Capital Analytics’ U.S. rankings across the five largest asset classes. CBRE Group enjoys a 17.8% market share in the office category, 22.1% in industrial, 13.1% in retail, 14.0% in multifamily and 11.8% in the hotel category.



CBRE’s broad range of real estate products and services and the extensive knowledge of domestic real estate markets helped the company retain its solid growth momentum. CBRE Group is well-poised to ride the growth curve with its wide range of real estate products and service offerings, healthy outsourcing business and technology investments.



CBRE’s strategic buyouts and solid balance sheet strength are tailwinds. It has been benefiting from diversification across asset types, business lines, client types and geographies and the expansion of its resilient business in recent years.



However, macroeconomic uncertainty and its adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions is a major headwind for the company in the near term. Also, global political tension, adverse foreign currency fluctuations and interest rate hikes add to its woes.



Currently, CBRE Group has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Over the past three months, the stock has appreciated 18.2%, while its industry has risen 10.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader real estate sector are VICI Properties Inc. VICI and STAG Industrial, Inc. STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved 3.2% north to $1.92 over the past two months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG Industrial’s 2022 FFO per share has been raised marginally over the past month to $2.21.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.