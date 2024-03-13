CBRE Retains Top Spot in Global Investment Sales in 2023

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE again secured the top spot in commercial real estate investment sales globally in 2023, according to MSCI Real Assets rankings. This marks the 13th consecutive year of the company securing the top position.



Per MSCI Real Assets, CBRE had a 24% market share across all property types on a global basis in 2023. This is a massive 800-basis point lead over the closest competitor.



Across asset categories, CBRE held the top spot in MSCI Real Assets’ global rankings across the four largest asset classes. CBRE enjoyed a 23% market share in the office category, 29% in industrial and 22% in retail as well as the multifamily category.



Last month, CBRE Group came up with its encouraging results for the fourth quarter of 2023, with the core EPS of $1.38 surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Quarterly revenues of $8.95 billion also compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.62 billion. Results reflected growth in its resilient lines of business, led by Global Workplace Solutions. It also witnessed fourth-quarter year-over-year growth in operating profit across all three business segments.



CBRE Group is poised to benefit from its wide range of real estate products and services and an extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets. It has opted for a better-balanced and more resilient business model in the past years and continues to gain from its diversification efforts.



The outsourcing business remains healthy, and its pipeline is likely to remain elevated, offering it scope for growth. Strategic buyouts and technology investments are expected to drive its performance. CBRE also enjoys a solid balance sheet.



However, persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and its adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are weighing on its profitability. Global political tension and interest rate hikes add to its woes. Nevertheless, the company’s market-leading position is likely to give it a competitive edge in navigating through the current challenges and capitalizing on compelling opportunities.



Currently, CBRE has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past three months, the stock has rallied 2.9%, while its industry has advanced 0.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader real estate sector are Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK and Forestar Group Inc. FOR. While Forestar Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Newmark Group carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmark Group’s 2024 earnings per share has moved 3.7% north to $1.12 over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Forestar Group’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share has been raised 20.2% over the past two months to $3.93.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Forestar Group Inc (FOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.