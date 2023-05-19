CBRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.24, changing hands as high as $78.06 per share. CBRE Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBRE's low point in its 52 week range is $66.31 per share, with $89.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.20. The CBRE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

