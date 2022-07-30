CBRE Group's (NYSE:CBRE) five-year earnings growth trails the 18% YoY shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) share price has soared 129% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 16%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 7.9% in the last thirty days.

Since it's been a strong week for CBRE Group shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, CBRE Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 18% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CBRE Earnings Per Share Growth July 30th 2022

We know that CBRE Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

CBRE Group shareholders are down 11% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -11%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 18% per year over half a decade. If the stock price has been impacted by changing sentiment, rather than deteriorating business conditions, it could spell opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - CBRE Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

