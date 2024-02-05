CBRE Group To Acquire J&J Worldwide Services - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced a definitive agreement to acquire J&J Worldwide Services, a provider of engineering services, base support operations and facilities maintenance for the U.S. federal government, from Arlington Capital Partners. The initial purchase price is $800 million in cash, plus a potential earn-out of up to $250 million, payable in 2027. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2024.

J&J primarily serves the U.S. Department of Defense through long-term contracts. It employs more than 3,300 people worldwide.

