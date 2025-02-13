CBRE Group Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Dallas, Texas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. Valued at $43.4 billion by market cap, the company offers property management, valuation, real estate investment, and advisory services. CBRE operates offices, data centers, multi-family, hotels, gaming, and retail sectors.

Shares of this world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CBRE has gained 59.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.5%. In 2025, CBRE stock is up 7.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 2.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CBRE’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.4% over the past year. Moreover, CBRE’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3% gains over the same time frame.

Today, on Feb. 13, CBRE reported its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.32 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.21. The company’s revenue was $10.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $10.3 billion. CBRE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.80 to $6.10.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect CBRE’s EPS to grow 30% to $4.99 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering CBRE stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 4, Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a “Buy” rating on CBRE with a price target of $141, implying a marginal potential upside from current levels.

The mean price target of $155.60 represents a 10.6% premium to CBRE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $179 suggests an upside potential of 27.3%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.