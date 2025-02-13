News & Insights

Stocks

CBRE Group Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

February 13, 2025 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Dallas, Texas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. Valued at $43.4 billion by market cap, the company offers property management, valuation, real estate investment, and advisory services. CBRE operates offices, data centers, multi-family, hotels, gaming, and retail sectors.

Shares of this world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CBRE has gained 59.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 20.5%. In 2025, CBRE stock is up 7.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 2.9% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, CBRE’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 9.4% over the past year. Moreover, CBRE’s returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Today, on Feb. 13, CBRE reported its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.32 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.21. The company’s revenue was $10.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $10.3 billion. CBRE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.80 to $6.10.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect CBRE’s EPS to grow 30% to $4.99 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering CBRE stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 4, Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a “Buy” rating on CBRE with a price target of $141, implying a marginal potential upside from current levels.

The mean price target of $155.60 represents a 10.6% premium to CBRE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $179 suggests an upside potential of 27.3%. 

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBRE
XLRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.