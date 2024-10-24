CBRE Group Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat, 2024 EPS Outlook Raised

CBRE Group Inc. CBRE reported third-quarter 2024 core earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. The reported figure also increased 66.7% year over year.

Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of CBRE were up more than 9% so far today. Results reflect double-digit revenue and segment operating profit growth, with significant operating leverage in Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions (“GWS”), and Real Estate Investments business segments. The company expects a strong fourth quarter across all three segments and also increased its 2024 core EPS outlook.

Quarterly revenues were up 14.8% year over year to $9.04 billion and compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.98 billion.

Net revenues increased 20% (20.5% in local currency) year over year to $5.32 billion. Core EBITDA rose 57.8 % (58.9% in local currency) to $688 million.

CBRE’s Quarter in Detail

CBRE Group’s Advisory Services segment reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 19% (19.5% in local currency) to $2.4 billion. Our estimate was $2.17 billion.

Global leasing revenue rose 19% (same local currency), driven by notable leasing revenue growth in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and the Americas.

Global property sales revenue grew 14% (15% in local currency) year over year for the first time since the second quarter of 2022. This was led by increases across all regions. Moreover, mortgage origination revenue rose 52% (same local currency) due to a 36% increase in loan origination fees and higher interest earnings on escrow balances.

The GWS segment registered a year-over-year increase of 12.3% (13% in local currency) in revenues to $6.35 billion. Our estimate was pegged at $6.52 billion.

Paced by the broad-based strength in both the Enterprise and Local businesses, Facilities management net revenues rose 22% (23% in local currency). Project management net revenues increased 12% (13% in local currency), led by continued strength from Turner & Townsend. Net operating margin improved more than 70 basis points compared with third-quarter 2023, reflecting the benefit of cost efficiency initiatives.

The Real Estate Investments segment experienced an increase of 43.8% (same local currency) in revenues to $302 million, driven by higher incentive fees.

At the end of the third quarter of 2024, assets under management increased $5.8 billion from the second quarter of 2024 to $148.3 billion due to capital raising, higher asset values and favorable foreign currency movement.

Balance Sheet Position for CBRE

CBRE Group exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.03 billion, up from $928 million as of June 30, 2024.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, CBRE Group had $4 billion in total liquidity. This comprised $1 billion in cash in addition to the ability to borrow a total of approximately $3 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit. The company’s net leverage ratio was 1.26X as of the same date, significantly less than CBRE’s primary debt covenant of 4.25X.

During the September-end quarter, the company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares for $62 million. As of Sept. 30, 2024, it had $1.4 billion of stock-repurchase capacity remaining under its authorized buyback program.

Outlook

For 2024, CBRE projects its core EPS in the range of $4.95-$5.05, up from the previously guided range of $4.70-$4.90. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $4.80, which is below the guided range.

Currently, CBRE Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CBRE Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's third-quarter 2024 EPS stands at $2.66, which suggests an increase of 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

