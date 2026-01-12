CBRE Group Stock Gains 17.6% in 6 Months: Will it Continue to Rise?

Shares of CBRE Group CBRE have gained 17.6% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 11.1%.

CBRE Group is well-poised to gain from its wide range of real estate products and services. The outsourcing business remains healthy, and its pipeline is likely to remain elevated, offering scope for growth. Strategic buyouts and technology investments are expected to drive its performance.



Let us decipher the possible factors behind the surge in the stock price for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.

CBRE is a leading commercial real estate services and investment company that holds extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets. This helps it enjoy a robust scale. A market-leading position gives it a competitive edge in navigating through any challenging situations and capitalizing on compelling opportunities.

Over the past few years, CBRE has opted for a better-balanced and more resilient business model. In pursuit of this, the company has shifted toward a more diversified and contractual revenue base, which enables it to tide over market disruptions and other economic uncertainties. In the third quarter of 2025, the company’s resilient businesses generated net revenue growth of 14%, surpassing the 13% increase in its transactional businesses.

To widen its global reach and expand, and reinforce service offerings, CBRE Group has been focusing on strategic infill acquisitions by acquiring regional or specialty firms and independent affiliates. In November 2025, it acquired Pearce Services, LLC, for approximately $1.2 billion in cash. In the first nine months of 2025, the company completed two in-fill business acquisitions with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $31 million. These opportunistic acquisitions are likely to serve as growth drivers, supplementing its organic growth.

As real estate occupiers increasingly opt for outsourcing and relying on the expertise of third-party specialists to streamline their operations, CBRE Group's Building Operations & Experience (BOE) segment stands to gain significantly. For the third quarter of 2025, the BOE segment delivered 12.6% revenue growth year-over-year. We estimate the company’s BOE segment’s total revenues to have increased 14.5% in 2025.

The company’s technology platform helps it develop and deliver superior analytical, research and client service tools to meet diverse client needs. Strategic reinvestment in its business, specifically on the technology front, is expected to differentiate CBRE Group from its peers. Moreover, CBRE had $5.2 billion in total liquidity as of Sept. 30, 2025. With ample financial flexibility, it is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities.

With the above-mentioned factors, we believe the rising trend in the stock is expected to continue in the near term.

Risks Likely to Affect CBRE’s Positive Trend

CBRE Group faces competition from international, regional and local players in the market. This affects the company’s ability to do business and crack deals on favorable terms. Foreign currency fluctuations add to its woes.

