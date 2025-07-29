Markets
CBRE

CBRE Group Raises 2025 Core EPS Outlook

July 29, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) increased its 2025 core EPS outlook to $6.10 to $6.20 from $5.80 to $6.10 previously, reflecting better than 20% growth at the midpoint of the range. Also, the company expects to set a new peak just two years after the 2023 trough in the commercial real estate downturn.

For the second quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.42 per share, last year. Excluding items, CBRE Group reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.19 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 16.2% to $9.75 billion from $8.39 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CBRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.