CBRE Group Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported that its third quarter adjusted earnings per share decreased to $0.73 from $0.79, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $442 million compared to $455 million, previous year.

Third quarter revenue declined to $5.65 billion from $5.93 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $5.3 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.