CBRE Group price target raised to $115 from $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem raised the firm’s price target on CBRE Group (CBRE) to $115 from $110 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after updating the firm’s 2024 EPS forecast to $5.00 from $4.78 and 2025 EPS to $5.73 from $5.65.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CBRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.