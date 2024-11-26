CBRE Group price target raised to $115 from $110 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem raised the firm’s price target on CBRE Group (CBRE) to $115 from $110 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after updating the firm’s 2024 EPS forecast to $5.00 from $4.78 and 2025 EPS to $5.73 from $5.65.
