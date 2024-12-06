News & Insights

CBRE Group initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

December 06, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of CBRE Group (CBRE) with a Buy rating and $176 price target The firm likes CBRE for its continued gains in leasing market share and its “strong positioning” heading into a capital markets recovery. The company’s growth and profitability profiles of its “resilient businesses” are underappreciated, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

