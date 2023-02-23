CBRE Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.11 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $691.99 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $424.41 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $8.19 billion from $8.55 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $81.11 Mln. vs. $691.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $2.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $8.19 Bln vs. $8.55 Bln last year.

