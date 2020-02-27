CBRE Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $637.62 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $393.80 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $448.55 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $7.12 billion from $6.29 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $448.55 Mln. vs. $415.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.32 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $7.12 Bln vs. $6.29 Bln last year.

