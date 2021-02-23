CBRE Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $314 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $638 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $491 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $6.91 billion from $7.12 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $491 Mln. vs. $449 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q4): $6.91 Bln vs. $7.12 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.