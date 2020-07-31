Markets
CBRE Group, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $81.90 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $223.73 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.75 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $5.38 billion from $5.71 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $117.75 Mln. vs. $277.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q2): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.71 Bln last year.

