CBRE Group, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $266.20 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $172.20 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292.59 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $5.94 billion from $5.89 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $292.59 Mln. vs. $254.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $5.94 Bln vs. $5.89 Bln last year.

