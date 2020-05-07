CBRE Group, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $172.20 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $164.41 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $254.11 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $5.89 billion from $5.14 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $254.11 Mln. vs. $267.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $5.89 Bln vs. $5.14 Bln last year.

