CBRE Group, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $392.30 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $266.20 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $469.24 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $7.33 billion from $5.94 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $392.30 Mln. vs. $266.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.33 Bln vs. $5.94 Bln last year.

