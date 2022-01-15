CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insiders sold US$6.5m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

CBRE Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Global CEO of Real Estate Investments & CEO of Trammell Crow Company, Michael Lafitte, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$77.82 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$104, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 27% of Michael Lafitte's stake.

Insiders in CBRE Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CBRE Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2022

Insiders at CBRE Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at CBRE Group. In total, Global CEO of Real Estate Investments & CEO of Trammell Crow Company Michael Lafitte sold US$1.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of CBRE Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CBRE Group insiders own about US$303m worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CBRE Group Tell Us?

An insider sold CBRE Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that CBRE Group is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CBRE Group you should know about.

