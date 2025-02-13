CBRE Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $487 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $477 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $712 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $10.404 billion from $8.950 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $487 Mln. vs. $477 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $10.404 Bln vs. $8.950 Bln last year.

