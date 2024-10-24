CBRE Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $225 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $369 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $9.036 billion from $7.868 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $225 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.036 Bln vs. $7.868 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.95 to $5.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.