CBRE Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $9.75 billion from $8.39 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.20

