CBRE Group Inc - (CBRE) Price Target Increased by 7.82% to 96.05

The average one-year price target for CBRE Group Inc - (NYSE:CBRE) has been revised to 96.05 / share. This is an increase of 7.82% from the prior estimate of 89.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.29% from the latest reported closing price of 83.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1533 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRE is 0.32%, a decrease of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 350,123K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRE is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,885K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,324K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 13,443K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,661K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 12.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,308K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,135K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 10.98% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 9,235K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,372K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 11.44% over the last quarter.

CBRE Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. It routinely posts important information on its website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. It intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

