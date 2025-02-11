CBRE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CBRE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CBRE GROUP ($CBRE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,489,513,740 and earnings of $2.26 per share.

CBRE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CBRE GROUP insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G QUEENAN (CEO, Real Estate Investments) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,547,900 .

. CHRISTOPHER T JENNY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,291 shares for an estimated $2,359,313 .

. OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $242,108

EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,815 shares for an estimated $238,382

VIKRAMADITYA KOHLI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,049 shares for an estimated $142,024

CBRE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of CBRE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 372 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CBRE GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $494,575 of award payments to $CBRE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

