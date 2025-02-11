CBRE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $CBRE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CBRE GROUP ($CBRE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,489,513,740 and earnings of $2.26 per share.
CBRE GROUP Insider Trading Activity
CBRE GROUP insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL G QUEENAN (CEO, Real Estate Investments) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,547,900.
- CHRISTOPHER T JENNY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,291 shares for an estimated $2,359,313.
- OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $242,108
- EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,815 shares for an estimated $238,382
- VIKRAMADITYA KOHLI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,049 shares for an estimated $142,024
CBRE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of CBRE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 372 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,498,244 shares (+85.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $435,461,413
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,382,737 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $296,603,101
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,263,073 shares (+60300.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $281,707,327
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,048,840 shares (-56.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $255,039,603
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,858,122 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $231,299,026
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,802,261 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $224,345,449
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,508,122 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $187,731,026
CBRE GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $494,575 of award payments to $CBRE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CMA SERVICES FOR THE RENOVATION AND ALTERATION WORK AT THE BEEBE PLAIN, VT LAND PORT OF ENTRY DURING THE DE...: $298,005
- PRE-DESIGN AND CMA SERVICES FOR THE ACCESS ROAD AT BEEBE PLAIN, VT LPOE.: $84,024
- CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR THE CALEXICO PHASE 2A LAND PORT OF ENTRY PROJECT: $51,812
- CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AS AGENT AND COMMISSIONING SERVICES FOR THE BRIDGE OF THE AMERICA'S LAND PORT OF ENTRY...: $50,732
- REAL ESTATE SERVICES FOR INTERNATIONAL PROPERTIES.: $10,000
