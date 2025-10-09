Is CBRE Group (CBRE) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CBRE Group (CBRE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

CBRE Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 868 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CBRE Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CBRE has returned about 15.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.8%. This means that CBRE Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Jackson Financial (JXN) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.9%.

In Jackson Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CBRE Group is a member of the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.5% so far this year, so CBRE is performing better in this area.

Jackson Financial, however, belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +2.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track CBRE Group and Jackson Financial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

