CBRE Group (CBRE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $86.54, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 1.9% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

CBRE Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 26.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CBRE Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.04, which means CBRE Group is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CBRE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

