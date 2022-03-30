CBRE Group (CBRE) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

CBRE Group (CBRE) closed the most recent trading day at $92.77, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 2.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CBRE Group is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.71 billion, up 29.83% from the year-ago period.

CBRE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $33.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.03% and +22.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher within the past month. CBRE Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.88.

Investors should also note that CBRE has a PEG ratio of 1.38 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Real Estate - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.