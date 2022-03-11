CBRE Group (CBRE) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CBRE Group (CBRE) closed at $87.57, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of real estate investment management services had lost 15.67% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CBRE Group as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 23.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.63 billion, up 28.42% from the prior-year quarter.

CBRE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $31.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.14% and +14.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CBRE Group should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.02% higher within the past month. CBRE Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.23, which means CBRE Group is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that CBRE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CBRE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

