CBRE Group (CBRE) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 99.67

The average one-year price target for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has been revised to 99.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 93.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 116.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from the latest reported closing price of 90.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1539 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRE is 0.33%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 354,070K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRE is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 16,005K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,322K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 14.35% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,816K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,096K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,153K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,233K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 7,699K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,864K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 6.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,445K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,401K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 5.74% over the last quarter.

CBRE Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. It routinely posts important information on its website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. It intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of its website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

